Premium office space has proved resilient to the effects of Covid-19 as investors tend to favour high-end properties in times of economic uncertainty. Photo: Reuters
China’s commercial real estate market expected to pick up in mid-2023, with more investment on the way
- Demand in tier-one cities like Beijing and Shanghai should recover from a slight decline during the pandemic
- Vacancy rate in Beijing will, however, climb to 20 per cent as a large slew of pent-up supply comes online, Colliers analyst predicts
