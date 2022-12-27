Premium office space has proved resilient to the effects of Covid-19 as investors tend to favour high-end properties in times of economic uncertainty. Photo: Reuters
China’s commercial real estate market expected to pick up in mid-2023, with more investment on the way

  • Demand in tier-one cities like Beijing and Shanghai should recover from a slight decline during the pandemic
  • Vacancy rate in Beijing will, however, climb to 20 per cent as a large slew of pent-up supply comes online, Colliers analyst predicts

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Dec, 2022

