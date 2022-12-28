Chinese President Xi Jinping is received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on December 8. A total of 34 deals were signed during Xi’s visit. Photo: dpa
exclusive | Saudi conglomerate Ajlan says ‘hectic’ 2023 ahead after China discards zero-Covid policy
- Ajlan and Bros Holding Group signed investment deals worth 60 billion yuan (US$8.6 billion) with 15 Chinese firms during Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia
- Firm will keep working with more Chinese partners and introduce them to Mena markets, deputy CEO says
