In the third quarter of this year, Chinese EV companies delivered 1.87 million units to buyers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

Chinese electric car sales may fall by 600,000 units in the first-quarter as Covid-19 infections dent appetite for spending

  • EV makers will deliver 1.5 million vehicles in the first quarter as the pandemic strains supply chains and the labour force, says China International Capital
  • That would represent a 40 per cent decline from the fourth quarter of 2022, when sales may top 2.1 million vehicles

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:07am, 28 Dec, 2022

