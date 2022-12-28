In the third quarter of this year, Chinese EV companies delivered 1.87 million units to buyers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese electric car sales may fall by 600,000 units in the first-quarter as Covid-19 infections dent appetite for spending
- EV makers will deliver 1.5 million vehicles in the first quarter as the pandemic strains supply chains and the labour force, says China International Capital
- That would represent a 40 per cent decline from the fourth quarter of 2022, when sales may top 2.1 million vehicles
