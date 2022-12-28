People walk with their suitcases through a departure lobby of Beijing Capital International Airport on December 27, 2022. China said the previous day it will reopen borders and abandon quarantine measures on January 8. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks jump as traders catch up with 2 days of onshore gains after China announces end of Covid-19 curbs

  • The Hang Seng Index is on track to close above 20,000 for first time since August 29
  • Consumer stocks lead the gains as investors expect the end of pandemic controls to be a catalyst despite surging infections

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:37pm, 28 Dec, 2022

