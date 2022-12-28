People walk with their suitcases through a departure lobby of Beijing Capital International Airport on December 27, 2022. China said the previous day it will reopen borders and abandon quarantine measures on January 8. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong stocks jump as traders catch up with 2 days of onshore gains after China announces end of Covid-19 curbs
- The Hang Seng Index is on track to close above 20,000 for first time since August 29
- Consumer stocks lead the gains as investors expect the end of pandemic controls to be a catalyst despite surging infections
