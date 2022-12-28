A company owned by Yang Huiyan, the majority shareholder in Country Garden Holdings, has lent the developer the same amount she made selling part of her stake in the company’s management arm earlier in December. Photo: Captured from Weibo
Country Garden gets US$647 million no-interest lifeline from China’s richest woman Yang Huiyan following asset sale
- Concrete Win, a private company owned by Yang Huiyan, has lent Country Garden US$647 million, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday
- The amount matches the proceeds from Yang’s sale of part of her stake in Country Garden Services Holdings earlier in December
