A stone lion in front of the building of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in Beijing on October 29, 2020. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images.
China tests a US-style grading scheme to ring-fence banking system from risks as it opens financial market to more foreign participation
- The scheme is based on a descending scale of one to five, with the best-run 1A banks scoring between 95 and 100 points, while those with less than 45 points are rated five
- The new rating system applies to branches of banks from foreign countries, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan that have operated in China for one full financial year
A stone lion in front of the building of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in Beijing on October 29, 2020. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images.