A stone lion in front of the building of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in Beijing on October 29, 2020. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images.
Banking & finance
Business /  China Business

China tests a US-style grading scheme to ring-fence banking system from risks as it opens financial market to more foreign participation

  • The scheme is based on a descending scale of one to five, with the best-run 1A banks scoring between 95 and 100 points, while those with less than 45 points are rated five
  • The new rating system applies to branches of banks from foreign countries, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan that have operated in China for one full financial year

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 28 Dec, 2022

