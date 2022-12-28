An undated photograph of the unfinished headquarters of Matsunichi Communications, renamed Goldin Properties, in the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou. Photo: Gaoloumi.com
Goldin’s Guangzhou towers fail to sell at auction for the second time this month, even with a 36 per cent discount
- The twin towers of Fuda Real Estate Development at the Guangzhou Science City were offered for auction on Monday at a starting price of 1.64 billion yuan
- The offer, at a 36 per cent discount to its 2.56-billion yuan valuation, failed to secure a single bid on Taobao
