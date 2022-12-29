A trader work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in November 2022. China’s reopening is turning into a double-edged sword for markets worldwide. Photo: AP
A trader work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in November 2022. China’s reopening is turning into a double-edged sword for markets worldwide. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks slump on fresh Covid threat to global economy as market logs third annual loss

  • The US will require passengers on flights from China to provide negative test results before entry, while Italy and Japan plan to do the same
  • Sell-off diminishes steady gains since November as China dismantles its zero-Covid regimen and is set to reopen its borders next month

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:35pm, 29 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A trader work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in November 2022. China’s reopening is turning into a double-edged sword for markets worldwide. Photo: AP
A trader work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in November 2022. China’s reopening is turning into a double-edged sword for markets worldwide. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE