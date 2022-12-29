China’s southwestern megacity of Chongqing has relaxed home ownership restrictions to spur home sales. Photo: Simon Song
China’s southwestern megacity of Chongqing has relaxed home ownership restrictions to spur home sales. Photo: Simon Song
China property
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

China’s megacity Chongqing joins Dongguan, Foshan in easing homebuying restrictions to revive ‘pillar of the economy’

  • Families can now own more than one home provided one of them is rented out while non-locals can also enjoy the same mortgage policy as the locals
  • Policy comes after Vice-Premier Liu He said earlier this month that ‘the real estate sector is a pillar industry for the economy’ and new measures were planned

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s southwestern megacity of Chongqing has relaxed home ownership restrictions to spur home sales. Photo: Simon Song
China’s southwestern megacity of Chongqing has relaxed home ownership restrictions to spur home sales. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE