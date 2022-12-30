2022 was a year to forget for China’s mutual fund industry. Photo: Shutterstock
China reopening comes too late for mutual fund industry with retail investors scarred by market losses
- The mutual fund industry raised 1.48 trillion yuan (US$212 billion) in 2022, half the amount in 2021 as risk aversion gripped the local stock market
- Central bank survey showed a record-high Chinese households preferred to save instead of spending or investing, amid concerns about job losses
