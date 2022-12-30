People have a snack at Exchange Square in Central, home of Hong Kong’s stock exchange, in front of sculptor Ju Ming’s art piece, Single Whip Dip (1986), on December 19, 2022. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong stocks set to finish the year on upbeat mood amid optimism about China’s growth outlook
- The benchmark index is still headed for a 15 per cent loss in 2022, a third straight year of setback
- Five stocks started trading in the city, the busiest day for debutants since July 2020
People have a snack at Exchange Square in Central, home of Hong Kong’s stock exchange, in front of sculptor Ju Ming’s art piece, Single Whip Dip (1986), on December 19, 2022. Photo: Edmond So