People have a snack at Exchange Square in Central, home of Hong Kong’s stock exchange, in front of sculptor Ju Ming’s art piece, Single Whip Dip (1986), on December 19, 2022. Photo: Edmond So
People have a snack at Exchange Square in Central, home of Hong Kong’s stock exchange, in front of sculptor Ju Ming’s art piece, Single Whip Dip (1986), on December 19, 2022. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks set to finish the year on upbeat mood amid optimism about China’s growth outlook

  • The benchmark index is still headed for a 15 per cent loss in 2022, a third straight year of setback
  • Five stocks started trading in the city, the busiest day for debutants since July 2020

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:28pm, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People have a snack at Exchange Square in Central, home of Hong Kong’s stock exchange, in front of sculptor Ju Ming’s art piece, Single Whip Dip (1986), on December 19, 2022. Photo: Edmond So
People have a snack at Exchange Square in Central, home of Hong Kong’s stock exchange, in front of sculptor Ju Ming’s art piece, Single Whip Dip (1986), on December 19, 2022. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE