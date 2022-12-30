Vehicles travel along the Third Ring Road in Beijing on December 29, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Vehicles travel along the Third Ring Road in Beijing on December 29, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

China’s bank regulator issues rules to tighten oversight on car-finance firms, custody services within commercial banks

  • Car-finance firms will have to exit the equity-investment business, but will be allowed to expand overseas and to finance add-on products like warranties
  • The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Thursday also outlined new rules controlling commercial banks’ custody services

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 4:33pm, 30 Dec, 2022

