Vehicles travel along the Third Ring Road in Beijing on December 29, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s bank regulator issues rules to tighten oversight on car-finance firms, custody services within commercial banks
- Car-finance firms will have to exit the equity-investment business, but will be allowed to expand overseas and to finance add-on products like warranties
- The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Thursday also outlined new rules controlling commercial banks’ custody services
