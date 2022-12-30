Most of the measures announced by the Zhangzhou government aim to spur demand for newly-built homes. Photo: WEIBO
Most of the measures announced by the Zhangzhou government aim to spur demand for newly-built homes. Photo: WEIBO
China property
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

Zhangzhou offers subsidies of up to US$4,321 to homebuyers as more cities move to spur struggling housing market

  • The city in the Chinese coastal province of Fujian pledged to hand out subsidies of up to 30,000 yuan (US$4,321)
  • The move comes amid a concerted effort by local authorities across the country to offer incentives to stoke demand

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Most of the measures announced by the Zhangzhou government aim to spur demand for newly-built homes. Photo: WEIBO
Most of the measures announced by the Zhangzhou government aim to spur demand for newly-built homes. Photo: WEIBO
READ FULL ARTICLE