The China Evergrande Centre on Gloucester Road in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
China Evergrande Group
China Evergrande: receivers plan to add value, boost appeal to Hong Kong tower for next auction

  • The receivers are said to be planning to bring in new tenants, extend current leases in the 27-storey tower in Wan Chai to attract buyers
  • An earlier auction in late October failed to generate bids to match the expectations of its receivers, sources said

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 11:52am, 31 Dec, 2022

