A turbulent initial public offering (IPO) market in Hong Kong saw the city cling to third place in the global fundraising stakes in 2022, losing out to arch-rivals Shanghai and Shenzhen , according to Refinitiv data. China’s worsening growth outlook, compounded by its zero-Covid approach, and the run of jumbo interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve were among the major factors that dented investors’ appetite for new shares. Such waning demand led to either smaller stock sales or poor IPO performances. This was borne out by the fact that last year’s biggest IPO was China Tourism Group Duty Free ’s HK$18.4 billion yuan (US$2.4 billion) listing, significantly smaller than Kuaishou Technology ’s HK$48.3 billion, the top deal a year earlier. With China dismantling its harsh Covid restrictions and the Fed’s pivot to a dovish stance on interest-rate increases, analysts expect IPO activity to pick up. PwC expects 100 new listings in Hong Kong in 2023 and the total amount of fundraising to almost double to HK$200 billion, which could vault the city back to the top of IPO charts. Here are six highly anticipated IPOs to watch out for this year: Ant Group Investors are eagerly awaiting news on Ant Group ’s resumption of its shelved IPO. If China’s regulator allows this stock offering to go ahead, it would be a clear indication that Beijing has largely ended its more than three-year long tech crackdown. That will also mean an endorsement by the financial regulators of the business rectifications undertaken by Ant. However, Ant’s valuation, China’s biggest digital payment company, has shrunk significantly from 2020, when the regulator halted its simultaneous US$34.5 billion IPOs in Shanghai and Hong Kong, as it shut some business operations and slowed the expansion of online lending to comply with new industry regulations. Net income for the quarter ending in September fell 63 per cent from a year earlier, a second consecutive quarter of declines, according to Alibaba’s quarterly report. Ant is about a third owned by Alibaba Group Holding, the parent of the Post . ByteDance While the owner of popular short video app has TikTok repeatedly said there is no timetable for a listing, a series of restructuring plans involving its Hong Kong entities have fanned speculation about a coming listing in the city. The Chinese start-up had to postpone its IPO last year because of the regulatory crackdown on the tech industry and frayed ties between Beijing and Washington. TikTok, which is hugely popular in the US, has been a source of tension between the world’s two biggest economies. The app has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices over concerns that the Chinese government could use it to track Americans and censor content. One major challenge facing the company is how to separate Douyin’s China-based operations from TikTok’s global ones, both of which share the same algorithm. Once the world’s most valuable start-up, ByteDance ’s valuation has also been battered by the regulatory curbs that have erased about US$1 trillion in market value from the Chinese technology companies trading overseas. ByteDance is now valued at about US$300 billion, compared with an all-time high of US$400 billion a year ago. Syngenta Group Syngenta ’s IPO has drawn attention because the Basel, Switzerland-based company is a unit of state-owned China National Chemical Corp (Chinachem). The company is expected to raise US$10 billion from Shanghai’s technology-heavy Star Market in what could be the world’s biggest stock sale this year. Syngenta was formed in November 2000 after the merger of the agriculture subsidiaries of the drug makers Novartis and AstraZeneca. It has the become one of the world’s biggest suppliers of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers, competing with US’s Corteva and Germany’s BASF and Bayer. It was acquired in 2017 by Chinachem for US$43 billion in what remains the largest takeover of a foreign company by a Chinese firm. Chinachem merged with Sinochem in April 2021. Syngenta plans to use the proceeds of its IPO to fund its growth and as a financial war chest to snap up more of the US$100 billion worldwide market for seeds and agrichemicals. Amer Sports Chinese sportswear maker Anta Sports Products is said to have started initial talks with investment banks on an IPO of its Finland-based subsidiary Amer Sports , which may raise at least US$1 billion. Anta Sports has a 47 per cent stake in Amer Sports. Amer Sports has grown through acquisitions, acquiring manufacturers of ice hockey sticks and tennis rackets. Four students started Amer as a tobacco company in 1950 and expanded into other areas such as shipping, printing and publishing before it began to focus on sports businesses and withdrew the tobacco unit in the 1980s. FWD Group The insurer, backed by tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai , may revive its IPO plan this year, as stock market sentiment improves. FWD Group put on hold its stock offering just eight days after the Hong Kong stock exchange approved its US$1 billion listing plan last year, citing market turmoil. It filed its application in February. The Hang Seng Index has rebounded more than 30 per cent from a 13-year low on October 31 after China scrapped all Covid-19 curbs, dropping quarantine and testing requirements and allowing overseas travellers to enter the country without restrictions. FWD is ranked among the top three insurance companies in Thailand and the Philippines. Didi Global The Chinese ride-hailing giant may list in Hong Kong after the company delisted from the US and Beijing largely wrapped up its years-long probe into Didi by fining it about 8 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) last year. Timeline: how Didi went from poster child to incurring Beijing’s wrath Didi was slapped with harsh punishments by Chinese regulators after it ignored a request from the top and proceeded with its stock offering in New York in 2021. Just days after it began trading in the US on June 30, 2021, China’s cybersecurity regulator started an investigation into the company, citing breach of data security and ordered the app to be removed from stores.