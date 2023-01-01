Residential buildings under construction at the Honor of China project in Beijing. Last month, China’s government hinted at further support for the real estate sector, with a top policymaker describing it as a ‘pillar’ of the economy. Photo: Bloomberg
China home prices fall at faster pace in December, extending decline for sixth straight month
- Home prices in 100 cities fell 0.08 per cent month on month in December, after falling 0.06 per cent in November, according to a survey by China Index Academy
- 68 cities posted a fall in monthly prices, compared with 57 in November
