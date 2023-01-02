Visitors view cars from Li Auto at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, Aug. 26, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China’s EV market to see slower growth in 2023 as consumers hold off on big-ticket purchases
- China’s 200-odd EV makers are expected to deliver a total of 8.4 million vehicles in 2023, up about 30 per cent from the previous year’s 6.4 million
- That compares to the year-on-year growth of 114 per cent recorded in 2022. China’s EV industry sold 2.99 million vehicles in 2021
