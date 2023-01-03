A BYD car being unveiled at the Chengdu Motor Show on August 26, 2022 in the Sichuan provincial capital. Photo: Xinhua
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

BYD beats Tesla in 2022 EV sales, as the world’s No 1 electric car seller vindicated Warren Buffett’s bet

  • Sales of BYD’s wholly electric cars rose 4 per cent from November to 235,197 units last month, the Shenzhen-based carmaker said in a statement
  • BYD’s 2022 deliveries rose to 1.86 million units, most of them to customers in mainland China

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 2:37pm, 3 Jan, 2023

