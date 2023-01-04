A man walks past an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks extend New Year rally as China pledges fiscal boost to virus-hit economy
- Finance Minister Liu Kun pledges to hand the virus-hit economy a fiscal spending boost amid drive to reopen borders
- Fed minutes from December meeting awaited for clues on US policy tightening pace in 2023
