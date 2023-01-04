A man walks past an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man walks past an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks extend New Year rally as China pledges fiscal boost to virus-hit economy

  • Finance Minister Liu Kun pledges to hand the virus-hit economy a fiscal spending boost amid drive to reopen borders
  • Fed minutes from December meeting awaited for clues on US policy tightening pace in 2023

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 10:15am, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man walks past an electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index in August 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE