Though Beijing has pledged to solve the debt crisis hobbling developers, home sales remain weak in the Covid-stricken country. Photo: Zheng Yangpeng
Top 100 Chinese developers saw sales plunge 40 per cent in 2022 as property crisis deepened
- The 100 largest developers ended 2022 with 7.6 trillion yuan (US$1.1 trillion) in sales, down 41.3 per cent, according to the China Index Academy
- It is now the ‘survival of the fittest’ as the gap between the top 10 and the bottom 50 developers on the list is widening, the report said
