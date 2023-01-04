Sunac’s new high-end development community in central China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China property
Business /  China Business

Sunac China sells Shenzhen snow park project to state-owned partner to tackle US$11 billion debt load

  • China’s fourth-largest developer is selling its 51 per cent stake in a Shenzhen indoor snow park project to lighten its debt load, with a buy-back option in 2025
  • Sunac last month outlined a plan to convert the largest part of its US$11 billion offshore debt into equity, new long-term bonds to appease creditors

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 1:14pm, 4 Jan, 2023

