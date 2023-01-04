Customers with a Shanghai-made Model Y at Tesla’s showroom on Shibo Avenue in Shanghai’s Pudong district on 3 January 2021. Photo: Daniel Ren
Tesla extends 10,000-yuan discount period in China to spur sagging sales of Model Y, Model 3 electric cars
- The period for discounts of up to 10,000 yuan was extended until the end of next month, Tesla said on Weibo
- Buyers who book their Model 3s or Ys from January 1 to February 28 can get 6,000 yuan in discounts and 4,000 yuan in insurance subsidies from Tesla’s partners
Customers with a Shanghai-made Model Y at Tesla’s showroom on Shibo Avenue in Shanghai’s Pudong district on 3 January 2021. Photo: Daniel Ren