A construction site at Beijing’s central business district in Chaoyang on September 19, 2017. Photo: AP.
Morgan Stanley’s former China partner orders brokers to fly coach, skimp on expenses to toe the line on common prosperity
- Managing directors and executive directors at CICC are no longer allowed to fly business class on domestic and overseas routes, according to an internal document
- Hotel accommodation, including taxes and breakfast, has been cut by as much as 38 per cent to 850 yuan per day in first-tier cities
A construction site at Beijing’s central business district in Chaoyang on September 19, 2017. Photo: AP.