A construction site at Beijing’s central business district in Chaoyang on September 19, 2017. Photo: AP.
A construction site at Beijing’s central business district in Chaoyang on September 19, 2017. Photo: AP.
Banking & finance
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Business /  China Business

Morgan Stanley’s former China partner orders brokers to fly coach, skimp on expenses to toe the line on common prosperity

  • Managing directors and executive directors at CICC are no longer allowed to fly business class on domestic and overseas routes, according to an internal document
  • Hotel accommodation, including taxes and breakfast, has been cut by as much as 38 per cent to 850 yuan per day in first-tier cities

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:00pm, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A construction site at Beijing’s central business district in Chaoyang on September 19, 2017. Photo: AP.
A construction site at Beijing’s central business district in Chaoyang on September 19, 2017. Photo: AP.
READ FULL ARTICLE