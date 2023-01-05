Contracted sales at major Chinese property developers will probably drop by 20 per cent this year, according to CCB International. Photo: AFP
Chinese property stocks rally may soon run out of steam as home sales slump outweighs financing boost

  • Contracted sales at major Chinese property developers will probably drop by 20 per cent this year, according to CCB International
  • The rally late last year came after regulators lifted a six-year ban on refinancing, and commercial banks ramped up lending

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 5 Jan, 2023

