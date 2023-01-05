A man walks by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district (CBD) in Beijing in March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks jump to 6-month high as traders embrace risk on China policy support signals

  • Alibaba, JD.com and some Chinese developers pace winners again as policy support signals from Beijing spur risk taking
  • Focus on reviving the downtrodden property market is intensifying as more players buy time to repay debt

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 12:48pm, 5 Jan, 2023

