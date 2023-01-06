Hong Kong stocks rallied for a fifth day to a six-month high, setting the market on course for its best start to a year in more than two decades. Mainland Chinese developers surged after China announced more supportive measures to bail out the industry. The Hang Seng Index gained 0.9 per cent to 21,250.11 as of 11.16am local time. This week’s winning run of 6.5 per cent is the strongest start since a 6.7 per cent gain in the first week of 1999, according to Bloomberg data. The Tech Index advanced 0.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent. Alibaba Group rallied 1.6 per cent to HK$101.20, Tencent Holdings leapt 2.8 per cent to HK$357.40 and Baidu rose 1.3 per cent to HK$127.70. Developer Country Garden gained 1.4 per cent to HK$2.90, Longfor and China Resource Land both advanced 1.9 per cent to HK$27.50 and HK$38.45 respectively. The People’s Bank of China will allow local governments to lower mortgage rates for first-time house buyers if new home prices drop for three consecutive months, it said in a statement on Thursday. The directive added to a slew of policy accommodation since Beijing unveiled a 16-point plan in November to restore confidence in the local housing market. Hong Kong and China equities to rebound as economic recovery drives earnings “You can see they have at least changed their gesture, showed determination to support developers and softened their attitude on internet companies,” said Redmond Wong, a market strategist at Saxo Bank. “But there are still a lot of structural risks such as economic slowdown” to deal with in the short term, he added. The Hang Seng Index has risen 12 per cent since December 7, when China substantially abandoned its stringent Covid-19 control measures and began moves to reopen its borders. that helped restore more than US$330 billion of market value in the Hong Kong market. “[China’s] economy, confidence, and activities will hopefully enter a stage of steady recovery” from the second quarter, and the equity market will enjoy a cyclical upturn, Bank of America’s China strategists including Winnie Wu said in a research note on Friday. Reopening is the key driver while the downside in the property market will be protected, they added. Limiting gains, China’s state-controlled lender Bank of Communications and Bank of China both slipped 0.4 per cent, on concerns mainland lenders will be pushed by Beijing to lend more to weak borrowers to support the economy. Elsewhere, Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical debuted in Shanghai on Friday and surged 34 per cent to 37.65 yuan. Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded higher, with benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia rising by at least 0.5 per cent.