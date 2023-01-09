As a barometer of sentiment, brokerage stocks are highly correlated to the performance of the broader market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Citic, CICC to thrive in 2023 as Chinese stock market recovery boosts brokerage revenues
- The industry, whose biggest players include Citic Securities and CICC, will probably post a 21 per cent profit increase this year, CCB International predicts
- Average daily turnover in the onshore market may increase 8 per cent to 1 trillion yuan (US$146 billion) in 2023
As a barometer of sentiment, brokerage stocks are highly correlated to the performance of the broader market. Photo: EPA-EFE