Smartphone maker Xiaomi plans to launch its first car, a midsize sedan, later this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric & new energy vehicles
Smartphone maker Xiaomi has Tesla in its sights as it reportedly plans to debut first car model by year-end

  • The entry-level version of Xiaomi’s car could be priced between 260,000 yuan (US$37,900) and 300,000 yuan, according to a report by LatePost
  • The car will be powered by BYD’s lithium iron phosphate battery packs, use Nvidia Orin chips and will be fitted with Lidar sensors

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:42pm, 6 Jan, 2023

