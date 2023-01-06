Smartphone maker Xiaomi plans to launch its first car, a midsize sedan, later this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Smartphone maker Xiaomi has Tesla in its sights as it reportedly plans to debut first car model by year-end
- The entry-level version of Xiaomi’s car could be priced between 260,000 yuan (US$37,900) and 300,000 yuan, according to a report by LatePost
- The car will be powered by BYD’s lithium iron phosphate battery packs, use Nvidia Orin chips and will be fitted with Lidar sensors
