Hong Kong stocks rose, adding to the market’s best start to a year since 1999, as Alibaba Group Holding surged on signs regulators have ended its clampdown on technology companies, while China’s reopening pace continues to surprise investors. The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.6 per cent to 21,314.85 as of 11.30am local time, following a more than 6 per cent rally in the opening week of the year. The Tech Index added 2.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 per cent. Alibaba surged 7.4 per cent to HK$109.10 while Tencent Holdings climbed 2.5 per cent to HK$358 and Baidu added 1.7 per cent to HK$129.40. Macau casino operators Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment added 3.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively, as China dismantled quarantines for arrivals and officially ended its zero-Covid policy. Ant Group, in which Alibaba owns a one-third stake, announced on Saturday changes to its shareholding structure that effectively loosened co-founder Jack Ma’s control of the consumer-financing giant. The internal reorganisation follows months of antitrust actions against internet platform operators and may pave the way for its stock offering. Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group in crucial restructuring “Investor sentiment should benefit from a more pro-growth policy orientation,” Goldman Sachs said in a report to clients on Monday. This is “partly reflected by the sharp Covid policy pivot, but more broadly, by concrete policy loosening actions and market-friendly government rhetoric centering on the digital economy, the housing market and the private economy.” The first day of China reopening on Sunday saw as many as 45,000 people crossing the Hong Kong-mainland China border on either direction at four land ports and one ferry terminal, according to provisional immigration figures. The rectification of the financial units of platform companies “have already basically finished,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said in an interview with state-run Xinhua News Agency. It will normalise regulation, encourage platform operators to “fully display their capabilities in bolstering growth, job creation and global competitiveness,” he added. Stocks were also lifted by better sentiment in the US as traders bet the Federal Reserve will temper its current phase of policy tightening. A job report on Friday showed unemployment fell back to pre-pandemic low of 3.5 per cent while wage growth cooled, boosting confidence the economy can avert a recession. One company started trading on Monday. Fenbi, an education services provider, rose 16.2 per cent to HK$11.50. Elsewhere, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded stronger with the benchmark in Australia adding 0.6 per cent while the Kospi in South Korea jumped 2 per cent. Additional reporting by Iris Ouyang