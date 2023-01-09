Domestic carmakers like BYD will become beneficiaries of a ‘consumption downgrade’, analysts said. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric cars: Chinese Tesla rivals stand to benefit as budget-cautious consumers opt for cheaper models in 2023

  • Domestic carmakers like BYD and Li Auto may become beneficiaries of a ‘consumption downgrade’, analysts say
  • ‘Chinese consumers’ fondness for foreign car brands is history,’ Guan Mingyu, a partner at McKinsey, says

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:23pm, 9 Jan, 2023

