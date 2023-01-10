Some mainland mutual fund managers are going green to help overturn losses from 2022. Photo: Handout
Defeated China mutual fund managers bet on same recipe to help recoup 2022 losses
- Fund managers at Manulife Teda, Aegon-Industrial and China International have been buying green stocks, according to filings
- The CSI New Energy Index of 80 stocks has risen 174 per cent since the end of 2018, despite a hiccup in 2022
