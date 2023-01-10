An electronic board displaying stock prices outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks retreat as new year rally deemed overheated while BYD slumps after Berkshire cutback
- Local stocks take a breather after an 8 per cent rally in the opening days of 2023 pushes a technical indicator into overheated zone
- BYD slumps 1 per cent after Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake in the Chinese EV maker again at below market price
