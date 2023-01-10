Morgan Stanley has lifted the target for the MSCI China Index, a major benchmark for Chinese offshore stocks, by 14 per cent this year. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Morgan Stanley has lifted the target for the MSCI China Index, a major benchmark for Chinese offshore stocks, by 14 per cent this year. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Morgan Stanley raises MSCI China, Alibaba price targets in second bullish call on Chinese stocks in a month

  • The US investment bank expects the MSCI China Index to climb 14 per cent to 80 by the end of 2023, compared with its previous target of 70
  • Analyst Gary Yu also lifted the target price for Alibaba’s ADR to US$150 from US$100, after raising it for the first time in two years in November

Zhang ShidongJiaxing Li
Zhang Shidong in Shanghaiand Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong

Updated: 2:32pm, 10 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Morgan Stanley has lifted the target for the MSCI China Index, a major benchmark for Chinese offshore stocks, by 14 per cent this year. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Morgan Stanley has lifted the target for the MSCI China Index, a major benchmark for Chinese offshore stocks, by 14 per cent this year. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE