Morgan Stanley has lifted the target for the MSCI China Index, a major benchmark for Chinese offshore stocks, by 14 per cent this year. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Morgan Stanley raises MSCI China, Alibaba price targets in second bullish call on Chinese stocks in a month
- The US investment bank expects the MSCI China Index to climb 14 per cent to 80 by the end of 2023, compared with its previous target of 70
- Analyst Gary Yu also lifted the target price for Alibaba’s ADR to US$150 from US$100, after raising it for the first time in two years in November
