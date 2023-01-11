The headquarters of China state broadcaster CCTV in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
The headquarters of China state broadcaster CCTV in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
China's border reopening
Business /  China Business

Explainer |
Alibaba, Fosun, Blue Moon among 21 private companies touting China’s economy on unprecedented state-TV showcase

  • Show airing on CCTV features rare appearances by top executives discussing their confidence in China’s economic prospects
  • The show is seen as a clear sign of Beijing’s determination to revive entrepreneur confidence following an era of crackdowns and pandemic pain

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 7:30am, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The headquarters of China state broadcaster CCTV in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
The headquarters of China state broadcaster CCTV in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE