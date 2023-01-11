The headquarters of China state broadcaster CCTV in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
Explainer |
Alibaba, Fosun, Blue Moon among 21 private companies touting China’s economy on unprecedented state-TV showcase
- Show airing on CCTV features rare appearances by top executives discussing their confidence in China’s economic prospects
- The show is seen as a clear sign of Beijing’s determination to revive entrepreneur confidence following an era of crackdowns and pandemic pain
The headquarters of China state broadcaster CCTV in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images