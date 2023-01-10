This aerial photo shows a flooded area after heavy rains in Yingde, Qingyuan city, in China’s southern Guangdong province, last year. Photo: AFP
Climate change: only 6 per cent of flood-related losses in southern China last year were underwritten, exposing huge insurance gap: Munich Re
- Floods in Guangdong, Guangxi and Fujian provinces last year caused US$5 billion of losses, but only US$300 million or 6 per cent was insured, according to Munich Re
- Losses from global natural disasters were around US$270 billion last year, but insured losses reached US$120 billion, above the five-year average of US$97 billion
