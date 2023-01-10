The Rolls-Royce Spectre. BMW China delivered 791,985 vehicles comprising petrol, pure electric and plug-in cars in 2022, down 4.8 per cent year on year. Photo: Facebook
BMW to add Rolls-Royce Spectre, electric scooter to its China EV offering, as it doubles line-up in 2023
- The BMW iX1, the Rolls-Royce Spectre as well as the BMW Motorrad CE04 electric scooter are among models in the pipeline, Jochen Goller, CEO of BMW China, says
- BMW’s aggressive expansion plan comes after a 91.6 per cent year-on-year jump in EV deliveries last year
The Rolls-Royce Spectre. BMW China delivered 791,985 vehicles comprising petrol, pure electric and plug-in cars in 2022, down 4.8 per cent year on year. Photo: Facebook