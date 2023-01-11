Hong Kong stocks rose amid increasing optimism that China’s economic recovery from the damage inflicted by Covid-19 will gather pace. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks climb to six-month high on optimism that China’s post-pandemic recovery is gathering pace

  • Shares were also boosted by a growing belief that Beijing’s crackdown on the technology industry is nearing and end
  • Stock traders will also be eagerly awaiting December US inflation data due on Thursday

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:42am, 11 Jan, 2023

