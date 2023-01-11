Hong Kong stocks rose amid increasing optimism that China’s economic recovery from the damage inflicted by Covid-19 will gather pace. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks climb to six-month high on optimism that China’s post-pandemic recovery is gathering pace
- Shares were also boosted by a growing belief that Beijing’s crackdown on the technology industry is nearing and end
- Stock traders will also be eagerly awaiting December US inflation data due on Thursday
Hong Kong stocks rose amid increasing optimism that China’s economic recovery from the damage inflicted by Covid-19 will gather pace. Photo: Xinhua