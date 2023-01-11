Alibaba Damo Academy analysed public papers and patent filings over the past three years, and conducted interviews with almost 100 scientists, entrepreneurs and engineers worldwide for the forecast. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Generative AI, cloud computing and security top tech trends to watch in 2023, Alibaba academy says
- Innovation driven by the advancement of technologies and their industry-specific application has become an irreversible trend, Alibaba Damo Academy head says
- Alibaba Cloud is seen as one of the most important growth drivers for the tech giant
