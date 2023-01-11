The Shanghai government has set itself a 5.5 per cent GDP target for 2023. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai targets 5.5 per cent consumption-led GDP growth for 2023 as it looks to recover ground lost to Covid lockdown

  • Shanghai will strive to achieve economic growth of 5.5 per cent in 2023, despite the headwinds buffeting the global economy, according to Mayor Gong Zheng
  • City’s GDP target could exceed the national goal of 5 per cent likely to be set at the National People’s Congress in March

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:30pm, 11 Jan, 2023

