The Shanghai government has set itself a 5.5 per cent GDP target for 2023. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai targets 5.5 per cent consumption-led GDP growth for 2023 as it looks to recover ground lost to Covid lockdown
- Shanghai will strive to achieve economic growth of 5.5 per cent in 2023, despite the headwinds buffeting the global economy, according to Mayor Gong Zheng
- City’s GDP target could exceed the national goal of 5 per cent likely to be set at the National People’s Congress in March
