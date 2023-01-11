Vip.com’s drive into markets abroad comes amid a slide in revenue on home turf, as the Chinese e-commerce market starts to cool off. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese discount retailer Vip.com sets up shop in Southeast Asia with Singapore website, regional app
- NYSE-listed company has launched a website in Singapore and released its app in countries including Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia
- Southeast Asia could be a ‘pivotal point’ for the company, analyst says
