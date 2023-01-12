BYD introduced its first EV, the Atto 3 SUV, last year. It is planning to sell 15,000 electric cars this year. Photo: Handout
Electric cars: Warren Buffet-backed BYD plans push into India’s growing EV market, aiming for 40 per cent share by 2030
- The Chinese company joins a rush of foreign carmakers jockeying for a bigger share of the world’s fourth-biggest auto market
- India’s switch to EVs is lagging behind other countries such as China and the US, hampered by high upfront costs and a lack of charging infrastructure
BYD introduced its first EV, the Atto 3 SUV, last year. It is planning to sell 15,000 electric cars this year. Photo: Handout