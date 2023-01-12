Tesla Model Y electric cars ferry attendees to convention halls in underground tunnels called the Vegas Loop during CES 2023, an annual consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 6. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s heavy price cuts could revive sales growth as rivals Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto hold back on discounts
- Tesla’s sales could rebound in January and February, buoyed by its price cuts, UBS analyst Paul Gong says
- The US carmaker has cut the prices of Model 3 and Model Y cars twice since October
