Not a good time yet to go overweight on Chinese semiconductor producers given weak demand outlook. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese semiconductor stocks have more room to fall as demand for smartphones, PCs and EVs weakens in short term: BCA Research
- The plunge in stock prices of Chinese chip makers has not run its course given the poor industry outlook in the next six months
- Wait to go overweight until stronger signs of industry recovery from the middle of the year, BCA Research says
