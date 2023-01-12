Not a good time yet to go overweight on Chinese semiconductor producers given weak demand outlook. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China stock market
Chinese semiconductor stocks have more room to fall as demand for smartphones, PCs and EVs weakens in short term: BCA Research

  • The plunge in stock prices of Chinese chip makers has not run its course given the poor industry outlook in the next six months
  • Wait to go overweight until stronger signs of industry recovery from the middle of the year, BCA Research says

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 4:33pm, 12 Jan, 2023

Not a good time yet to go overweight on Chinese semiconductor producers given weak demand outlook. Photo: Shutterstock Images
