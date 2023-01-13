Hong Kong stocks are expected to hop higher in the Year of the Rabbit. While calmer trading prevails, the rally may still struggle for traction from time to time, and investors should brace for losses in March, August and October, according to CLSA’s Feng Shui Index. The Hang Seng index will start the new year on a high note when the rabbit jumps out its burrow and takes charge of the new feng shui cycle, analysts Justin Chan and Stella Liu said at a briefing on Thursday. Most zodiac signs can enjoy a calm year, but roosters might need to prepare for a tough time. “The rabbit, together with the yin water, bodes well for a calmer 2023 compared to last year’s tumultuous experience,” they said in the annual tongue-in-cheek market predictions. This year’s water rabbit will bring fire, a lucky element to the Hang Seng Index, but the lack of a metal element, representing markets, “is not a good sign”, they cautioned. The Hang Seng Index will have “substantial movement this year but little traction,” the CLSA analysts said. There will be a blip in March after the new year rally, a rebound before summer and pitfalls in August and October, they added. The best month will arrive in November, preceding a “mildly positive” end to the year, they added. The Hang Seng Index has risen about 7 per cent so far this year, after charting the best start to a year since 1999 in the opening week of trading. China began dismantling its zero-Covid regimen in November and officially abandoned the policy when it scrapped quarantines for arrivals from January 8. Stocks in mainland and Hong Kong markets have regained more than US$770 billion in value in this year’s nascent rally, according to Bloomberg data. The CLSA Feng Shui Index, first launched in 1992, attempts to forecast market trends, health, wealth and love life based on the ancient Chinese system governing the flows of energy. The rabbit is the fourth animal in the 12-year horoscope cycle, with the Year of the Rabbit starting on January 22. Fire-related industries, including oil, gas, fashion and technology will enjoy a prosperous year, with the best time in late spring. But earth-related property and water-related travel and transportation sectors are likely to struggle, the analysts said. Year of the Rabbit 2023: Lunar New Year predictions, food and celebrations CLSA’s top sector picks are telecom and internet, oil and gas, and semiconductors. In properties, the best investment areas are north, south, southwest and central. Most zodiac signs will embrace recovery following the volatilities in the Year of the Tiger. Roosters, however, could have a difficult year as they are likely to fall into water. Investors should, however, make investing decisions based on fundamental analysis, CLSA said. That needs no added emphasis given last year’s epic slump that wrongfooted many money managers and turned the Feng Shui Index predictions upside down. The Feng Shui Index foretold a roaring year for Hong Kong stocks , with potential pitfalls in March and September. Instead, the Hang Seng Index plunged to the lowest level since 2008 in October and closed the year with the worst annual performance in 11 years. In the most recent Year of the Rabbit in 2011, the Hang Seng index crashed nearly 20 per cent as the city’s bourse suffered from the aftermath of the European sovereign debt crisis. It made a spectacular gain of 69 per cent in 1999 as prices recovered from the Asian financial crisis.