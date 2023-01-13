The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, where the US carmaker assembles its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars. Photo: Bloomberg
The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, where the US carmaker assembles its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  China Business

Tesla delays Shanghai Gigafactory expansion after failing to get government approval

  • Chinese authorities have withheld permission for reasons that have not yet been made public, two sources said
  • The second assembly line at Shanghai’s Lingang free-trade zone would have doubled Tesla’s capacity in China to 2 million units

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 1:15pm, 13 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, where the US carmaker assembles its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars. Photo: Bloomberg
The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, where the US carmaker assembles its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE