The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, where the US carmaker assembles its Model 3 and Model Y electric cars. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla delays Shanghai Gigafactory expansion after failing to get government approval
- Chinese authorities have withheld permission for reasons that have not yet been made public, two sources said
- The second assembly line at Shanghai’s Lingang free-trade zone would have doubled Tesla’s capacity in China to 2 million units
