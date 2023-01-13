A Wanda Plaza in Beijing. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management is one of the largest commercial property holders in China, which owns and operates hundreds of Wanda Plazas across the country. Photo: Reuters
Investors ‘relieved and obviously very happy’ after Dalian Wanda unit issues first US dollar bond since Chinese developers’ debt crisis began
- Wanda Properties Global Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Commercial Management, the conglomerate’s property services arm, issued the two-year bond with a yield above 12 per cent on Thursday
- ‘Investors were very relieved and obviously very happy to see this turnaround in sentiment’ in China’s real estate sector, Credit Suisse says
