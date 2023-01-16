A bullish outlook on China’s economy has seen foreign funds scrambling to pump funds into the country’s onshore stock markets. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese stocks gain favour with foreign funds as bullish economic forecasts attract inflows of US$9 billion
- Global funds bought more than 60.3 billion yuan (US$9 billion) of A shares through the Stock Connect in the first two weeks of this year, the most since at least 2018
- The CSI 300 Index jumped 2.4 per cent last week, taking the year-to-date gains to 4.8 per cent
