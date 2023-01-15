The Shanghai municipal government is now studying new policies to address the problems faced by the city’s many small businesses. Photo: Shutterstock
Shanghai pledges tax cuts, government subsidies for ailing small businesses as city sharpens focus on economic recovery in 2023

  • Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng on Sunday committed more economic sweeteners, such as tax cuts and government subsidies, to help the city’s small businesses
  • That support is in line with the metropolis’ goal to achieve a gross domestic product growth rate of 5.5 per cent this year

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:38pm, 15 Jan, 2023

