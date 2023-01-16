Stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks climb to 6-month high as global funds stay bullish on China’s recovery outlook, tech regulatory signals
- Global funds are picking up Chinese stocks at the fastest pace in at least four years as they prepare for further reopening of the economy
- Stock rally this month has added US$800 billion of equity wealth in Hong Kong and mainland bourses
