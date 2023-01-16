Stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
China stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks climb to 6-month high as global funds stay bullish on China’s recovery outlook, tech regulatory signals

  • Global funds are picking up Chinese stocks at the fastest pace in at least four years as they prepare for further reopening of the economy
  • Stock rally this month has added US$800 billion of equity wealth in Hong Kong and mainland bourses

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:16pm, 16 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Stock tickers outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE