Morning rush-hour traffic in Beijing. The Tesla price cuts came after middle-class mainland consumers became worried about job prospects and wages in late 2022 and started drifting towards cheaper car models. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla’s China price cuts squeeze used-car dealers, but interest in second-hand Model 3s and Model Ys rises
- Some dealers have had to offer markdowns of up to 40,000 yuan (US$5,971) on second-hand Model 3s
- Number of queries about the availability of used Teslas jumped last week, Shanghai second-hand car dealer says
